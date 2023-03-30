Jake Paul linked to ‘world’s hottest speed skater’ Jutta Leerdam following recent breakup: report

Jake Paul is apparently back on the prowl after his split with ex-girlfriend Julia Rose.

He has stayed in the athletic world, and he is reportedly getting after it with whom some say is the “world’s hottest speed skater.”

Paul and Dutch athlete Jutta Leerdam have “been in contact with each other for months” after a relationship “originated through instagram.”

Leerdam, 24, was behind the scenes of Paul’s podcast earlier this week in Miami. The New York Post obtained a screenshot of her Instagram Story post from the set.

Leerdam was previously involved with fellow speed skater Koen Verweij, according to reports.

Paul, 26, and the model Rose dated on-and-off until late last year.

Leerdam earned five first-place finishes at the 2023 ISU Speed Skating World Cup – she won the World Junior Championships in 2017 in Finland, and finished in second place the following year.

The speed skater boasts 4.1 million Instagram followers.