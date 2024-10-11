Jake Paul makes $5M side bet with Mike Tyson if he can accomplish this feat in fight: ‘Deal or no deal?’

After a lengthy postponement, the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight is just weeks away.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will go against the baddest man on the planet at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Nov. 15, and it will be broadcast on Netflix.

The fight was originally slated for July 20, but about seven weeks before the original date, Tyson had a medical scare, forcing the postponement.

Paul is the betting favorite, and he improved to 10-1 (seven knockouts) while fighting July 20 against Mike Perry. Tyson, meanwhile, has not fought professionally since 2005, and he was last in the ring for an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Paul was on the undercard that night.

So, with the odds in Paul’s favor, he offered a $5 million wager to Tyson, but not just for winning the fight.

“Mikey Mikey. If you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million,” Paul said on his Betr Media’s TikTok account.

“But, if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul.’ Deal or no deal?”

Tyson told USA Today recently the offer should be $20 million instead.

“Listen, I don’t expect him to come head on and fight me, so I have to catch him for a couple of rounds,” Tyson told the outlet.

In a press conference on Thursday, sponsored by energy product LF*GO, Tyson took a slight jab (no pun intended) at Paul, saying that “younger doesn’t necessarily mean better” — Paul is 31 years younger than Tyson.

“I spar with younger guys, better fighters than he is — I’m just ready for the fight,” Tyson said.

The two announced the fight in March, shortly after Paul’s first-round knockout against Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico, which Paul calls home.

