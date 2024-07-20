Jake Paul, Mike Perry faceoff escalates into shoving contest as fight looms

A faceoff between Jake Paul and Mike Perry ahead of their boxing match escalated into a brouhaha on Friday night as the mind games between the two fighters turned into pushing and shoving.

Paul and Perry came face-to-face and started to trash talk each other even more. Paul asked Perry why he was “nervous” and said he could see it in his eyes. Perry said he wasn’t nervous as Paul claimed that the Bare Knuckle Fighting competitor wasn’t ready for the big stage.

The two then got in between each other’s stances. Perry pushed Paul, and “The Problem Child” responded with a huge shove, knocking “Platinum” backward. The two had to be separated.

Perry was thrust into the match up at the last minute, in place of Mike Tyson. The Paul-Tyson fight was set to be the spectacle of the summer, but a medical episode on an airplane forced Tyson out of the fight, and that bout was postponed to November.

Perry, a former UFC fighter and current competitor in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), stepped up to take the fight. He hasn’t fought in a boxing match since 2015 and is 5-0 in the BKFC. In mixed martial arts, he’s 14-8.

Paul is 9-1 in his boxing career. He defeated Ryan Bourland via technical knockout in Puerto Rico in March.

Paul and Perry will square off Saturday night at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Elsewhere on the card, Amanda Serrano faces off against Stevie Morgan, Ashton Sylve takes on Lucas Bahdi, Corey Marksman fights Tony Aguilar and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. takes on Uriah Hall.

