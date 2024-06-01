Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight postponed after boxing legend’s medical scare

Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was postponed after Tyson’s medical scare this week.

The fight was initially slated for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Most Valuable Promotions says the new date will be announced next Friday.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” MVP said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself,” MVP added.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said with the announcement.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul added. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

The boxing legend’s representatives told the New York Post that the 57-year-old became nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

Paul initially said “nothing changed” in terms of the fight.

“You love to make s— up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed,” the 27-year-old wrote on X.

In Touch Weekly was first to report Tyson’s scare, which it categorized as a “medical emergency.”

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor. The message even came on everyone’s screens.”

The medical scare reportedly delayed passengers from leaving the plane for 25 minutes.

There are some who have questioned whether Tyson can physically get back into the ring again. He will turn 58 next month (June 30), and he openly said his body feels like “s— right now” with soreness during a New York press conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fight was announced in March and was to be streamed on Netflix.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.