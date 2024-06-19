Jake Paul says he’ll be done boxing within next 4 years, but for good reason

Jake Paul had his first professional fight just four years ago, but he says he’s already at least halfway done with his boxing career.

The 27-year-old will have his 11th fight on July 20 against Mike Perry, who is Mike Tyson’s replacement after a medical scare; the former heavyweight champ will fight Paul on Nov. 15.

Maybe it isn’t the way boxing purists wanted it to happen, but there is no question that Paul has brought eyeballs back to the sport. His bout against Tyson is set to be the most-watched in a generation, and maybe ever, considering it will be streamed on Netflix.

And despite many believing it is all a gimmick, Paul has long been vocal that his goal, and his plan, is to be a world champion.

However, when Fox News Digital recently asked Paul if the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 are in his potential plans (in Paul’s words, “It would be pretty crazy to go from pro to amateur”), he dropped a bomb.

“That’s a long ways away. I don’t know if I’ll still be boxing by then,” Paul said, adding he has “maybe, like, three or four more years” left.

When asked why, he made a prediction.

“Man, I feel like I’m just going to accomplish everything that I want to accomplish in that time frame. There’d be nothing left for me to do.”

In response, he was asked if that was a prediction he’d win a title within that span.

“Yes,” he replied. “Indeed it is.”

It’s unknown what Paul will be doing on the other side of age 30, but he did just launch his own men’s personal care company, aptly named W.

Who knows what could happen if Tyson, who will be 58 at the time of the fight and in his first pro bout in 19 years, pulls off the upset.

But at the very least, it’s quite the confidence for Paul, who has knocked out six of his opponents.

