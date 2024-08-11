Jake Paul ‘sick and tired’ of US boxing’s shortcomings at Paris Olympics, committed to fighting in 2028

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has his sights set on the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Paul said the American boxers’ lack of success in Paris left him disappointed, but it also has inspired him to put his talents on display when the Summer Games return to the U.S. in four years. Omari Jones’ bronze represents the Americans’ sole medal entering Saturday.

Third-place bouts do not take place at the Olympics, so a competitor is only required to advance to the semifinal round to receive a bronze medal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 27-year-old Ohio native and younger brother of professional wrestler Logan Paul committed to entering the ring when the Olympics return to Los Angeles in four years.

“I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles,” Paul, who will be 31 in 2028, told Betr. “I’m sick and tired of waiting around and waiting for a gold for Team USA.”

TAIWAN’S LIN YU-TING WINS BOXING GOLD MEDAL AMID OLYMPIC GENDER CONTROVERSY

While some have questioned whether he would retire at some point in the next few years, Paul appears motivated to keep competing.

“Not retiring,” Paul added. “I definitely probably just added a couple more years onto my boxing career.”

Aside from Jones’ bronze, Jahmal Harvey came close to medaling in the featherweight division. But Harvey was defeated by Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seitbek-Uulu in the quarterfinals.

Paul has had some success since he became a professional boxer, winning all but one of his bouts as a cruiserweight. However, none of his victories were viewed as particularly notable.

Paul won his last bout in July against former UFC fighter Mike Perry by technical knockout.

“You heard it here first, gold medal. … You’re mine,” Paul told the outlet.

But before he pursues a gold medal, Paul will focus on his upcoming bout with Mike Tyson. The fight was originally scheduled for July, but it was put on hold after Tyson experienced health complications.

Despite the delay, Paul maintains he will be ready to go whenever the fight happens.

“I’m ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity. This fight is going to change the world,” Paul said in a video posted to X in June. The fight has since been rescheduled for November and will take place at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul added that Tyson’s health was the priority.

“I want Mike to be healthy. And he still says he’s going to knock me out and that I bought myself some time,” he added with a laugh. “So, Mike is still talking s— over there.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.