Jake Paul warns ‘America as we know it will self implode if Harris wins’

Boxer Jake Paul has already endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in the election, and on Monday night, he warned voters about what it comes down to at the polls.

Voters will head to the polls to choose between Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris or a third-party candidate for president. Paul wrote in a post on X that the election comes down to “good vs evil.”

“America as we know it will self implode if Harris wins,” Paul wrote. “It will be the start of a long & treacherous American era.

“A sheep will spend its entire life fearing the wolf (Trump) only to be eaten by the shepherd (Harris) DONT be a sheep. Wake up and read deeper. Go vote good. Go vote Trump tomorrow.”

Paul also warned single-issue voters who are supporting Harris because of her support for abortion rights. He wrote that Harris has been the sitting vice president and has done nothing to make abortion federally protected.

“You should realize that she won’t be able to go in and change the abortion laws!!” he wrote on X. “She has been sitting VP for 2 years since the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. This decision removed the federal constitutional protection for abortion, allowing individual states to set their own abortion laws and regulations.

“And since then, Kamala has done nothing to change this and would have to go through a republican congress to over turn this decision which wouldn’t happen!! You’re voting for her because of one SYMBOLIC issue she “SAYS” she’s going to change but hasn’t for 2 years.”

Paul revealed he was voting for Trump in a fiery video last week.

