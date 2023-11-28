Jalen Hurts, DaRon Bland lead NFL’s statistical highlights in Week 12

An exciting Sunday in Week 12 of the 2023 season finished up with the Baltimore Ravens topping the Los Angeles Chargers and dampening the hopes of another playoff appearance for the Justin Herbert-led squad.

In the midst of a ton of touchdowns and close games, a few players entered the NFL history books over the course of the day. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were just some of the players who stood out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for at least 10 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons and joined Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three career seasons, according to NFL Research. His 11 games with at least two rushing touchdowns surpassed Newton for the most all-time by a quarterback as well.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen etched his name alongside some of the NFL greats like Newton, Steve Young and Otto Graham.

FROM OUTKICK: JOSH ALLEN, FANS WITH EYES LEFT BAFFLED BY NO-CALL ON EAGLES’ HORSE-COLLAR TACKLE

He tied Young for most games with at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards with eight, according to NFL Research. He tied Daunte Culpepper, Steve Grogan and Newton for second-most games by a quarterback with a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in the same game with eight. He also tied Graham with seven games with at least two rushing touchdowns in a game. They are tied for second; only Hurts has more. He and Newton are the only quarterbacks ever with at least eight rushing touchdowns in four career seasons.

Kelce, without Taylor Swift in the stands, got back to his productive self in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He had six catches for 91 yards and separated himself from other receivers in franchise history.

The team said Kelce went over the 11,000-yard receiving mark with one of his catches during the game. He became the first Chiefs player to ever achieve the milestone. He also became the fastest tight end to reach the mark in NFL history and the 17th quickest player of any position to hit the milestone.

PANTHERS FIRE COACH FRANK REICH AFTER 11 GAMES

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was worth mentioning as well. He became the first rookie in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards in four consecutive games. Though the Texans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stroud is tied for the most games with at least 300 passing yards and two touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

During Thanksgiving, Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown. He surpassed Eric Allen, Ken Houston and Jim Kearney who each had four interception returns for a touchdown.

Tyreek Hill’s dominance on the field continued during the league’s first Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill had nine catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the win. His 1,324 receiving yards on the season are the most by a player through a team’s first 11 games in the Super Bowl era. With 80 scrimmage touchdowns since he entered the NFL, he’s the fifth receiver to hit the mark in his first eight seasons.