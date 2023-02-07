Jalen Hurts does not have ‘anything to prove’ in order to be long-term answer at QB, Eagles owner says

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has gone 16-1 as a starter during the 2022 season and has his team one win away from a championship.

He has nothing else to prove in order to earn a contract extension, according to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

“I don’t think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],” Lurie told ESPN Monday night. “He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better.

“What we’re seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us.”

Hurts will enter the offseason with just one year remaining on his rookie deal after being drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

But while many young quarterbacks enter the final season of their contracts not knowing their future, Hurts has more than proved he deserves to be the starter in Philadelphia for years to come.

It’s been an interesting ride for the third-year quarterback, who was drafted out of Oklahoma but only after being beat out by Tua Tagovailoa in Alabama.

Hurts came into the NFL surrounded by question marks, drafted 10 months after the Eagles handed Carson Wentz a massive contract extension.

But Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2021 season, and Hurts took over the reins of the Eagles’ offense.

In his first year as the starter, Hurts led Philadelphia to the playoffs, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Hurts and the Eagles then took the league by storm in 2022, going 14-3 and cruising to a Super Bowl appearance.

“All I know is, and this is a fact: He’s about to get paid!” left tackle Jordan Mailata said after Philadelphia earned a trip to Super Bowl LVII, per ESPN. “Oh, my God. Pay the man!

“Second year as a full-year starter, and he’s taking us to the Super Bowl? Set I don’t know how many records. All I know is, that man is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Hurts was named one of five finalists for the AP Most Valuable Player award, which will be announced at the NFL’s Honor ceremony on Feb. 9.