Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to thrilling overtime win over Bills at home

Jalen Hurts led a game-winning, come-from-behind drive in overtime as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills, 37-34, in a thriller at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

On 1st-and-10 from the Buffalo 12-yard line – after D’Andre Swift picked up 16 yards to put the Eagles in the red zone – Hurts immediately tucked the ball and ran through a wide-open lane to the end zone, sending the Eagles faithful into a frenzy.

The Eagles are now a league-best 10-1, and the Bills are 6-6 on the season.

The turning point in this game came in the fourth quarter on 3rd-and-15 from Buffalo’s 29-yard line. Hurts took a chance with the ball and found Olamide Zaccheaus, who made an unbelievable catch over two defenders, for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a 28-24 lead.

It was a score that came after Josh Allen threw an interception to James Bradberry on a pass intended for Stefon Diggs, which came just two plays after Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 15-yard strike to come within three points.

But Allen went to rectify his mistake and did so in the pouring rain late in the fourth quarter. Using James Cook and Latavius Murray in the ground game, the Bills found their way into Eagles territory. Add in a couple passes to Murray and Diggs, and Allen was in the red zone.

On 3rd-and-4, he pulled back an intended handoff and fired one to Gabe Davis, who was streaking in the middle of the end zone, to retake the lead.

But that came with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter, and as the Eagles have shown all season, they never go down without a fight.

It was Hurts’ turn to lead his team in crunch time, and he got over midfield with the clock ticking down. After a couple false starts from center Jason Kelce, the Eagles found themselves in a tough situation: down three points and needing a field goal to at least force overtime.

Kicker Jake Elliott took the field, needing to hit from 59 yards out. His career-long was a 61-yarder that won a game against the New York Giants. As he stepped into it, he booted a low ball that moved left to right but stayed within the uprights.

Heading into overtime, the Bills won the coin toss and gave Allen the opportunity to win the game outright with a touchdown. He had a great chance to do so on 3rd-and-6 when Davis got in front of Darius Slay en route to the end zone. However, he and Allen weren’t on the same page.

As Davis ran to the left pylon, Allen threw the ball toward the middle of the end zone for an incompletion. Instead of a game-winning touchdown, it was Tyler Bass kicking a 40-yard field goal to take the lead.

But the Eagles got a chance to match the field goal or win the game with a touchdown. And Hurts, an MVP front-runner, made the Bills pay.

He finished the game 18 of 31 for 200 yards with three passing touchdowns and an interception. He also had two rushing scores and 65 yards on the ground. His favorite target was DeVonta Smith, who caught seven balls for 106 yards and a touchdown. Swift also added 80 yards on the ground on 14 carries.

For the Bills, Allen was 29 of 51 for 339 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also led the Bills in rushing with 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis finished with 105 yards on six catches while Stefon Diggs also had a touchdown on six catches for 74 yards.

The Eagles’ gauntlet of a schedule continues next week in a NFC Championship Game rematch with the San Francisco 49ers at home. The Bills head to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs after their Week 13 bye.