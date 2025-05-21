Jalen Hurts maintains he ‘wasn’t available’ for Eagles’ White House visit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jalen Hurts said he did not visit the White House last month simply because he couldn’t.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, who won the Super Bowl LIX MVP in dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs, was absent from the team’s celebration in Washington, D.C., last month, warranting much speculation.

Days before the event, Hurts was asked whether he planned on visiting, and was mum on the subject.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Um,” Hurts said before looking around. He never answered the question as the interviewer thanked him for his time.

Fox News then confirmed at the time that Hurts did not attend due to “scheduling conflicts,” and he’s sticking to that story.

“I wasn’t available. I don’t think that’s pertinent. Everyone who went, and was available. They seemed to enjoy themselves,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Hurts didn’t give a glowing review of the president’s decision to attend Super Bowl LIX , which saw Philadelphia defeat the Chiefs 40-22.

“He’s welcome to do what he wants,” Hurts said in February.

NFL OWNERS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE PLAYERS’ PARTICIPATION IN FLAG FOOTBALL AT 2028 OLYMPICS

Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley was seen with President Donald Trump at his golf course in New Jersey the day before the visit. He rode back to Washington on Air Force One with the president.

Hurts, though, raised eyebrows again when he attended the Met Gala the following week.

Hurts was not the only Eagles player to skip their White House visit. Star wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith were also among players not present.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl back in 2018, the team decided not to attend the White House. Trump rescinded the invitation to host the Eagles after several players said they would not participate in the visit because of his previous criticisms of national anthem protests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House several weeks before the Eagles did to commemorate their World Series title. Mookie Betts, who skipped a visit in 2019 with the Boston Red Sox, attended this year.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.