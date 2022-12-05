Jalen Hurts sets another Eagles record in blowout win over Titans

Jalen Hurts set another Philadelphia Eagles record in yet another win for the best team record-wise in the NFL, this time against the Tennessee Titans, 35-10, on Sunday.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Hurts rushed for more than 100 yards in the first quarter on his way to breaking the Eagles’ single-game rushing record for a quarterback previously held by Michael Vick. Hurts finished with 157 yards.

Against the Titans, Hurts had just 12 yards on the ground. But he let it fly through the air and let his receivers get him down the field for multiple scores.

In turn, Hurts became the first Eagles quarterback to throw for 350 or more yards with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Hurts finished the game with 380 yards on 29 of 39 with three touchdowns, two of which were thrown to A.J. Brown, who was going against his former team that traded him to Philadelphia in April on Draft Night.

It was Brown’s revenge game as he caught eight of his 10 targets for 119 yards to lead the Eagles with his two scores, his second a heavily contested fade by Hurts that dropped perfectly into Brown’s hands for a 29-yard touchdown.

DeVonta Smith (5 catches, 102 yards) caught Hurts’ first touchdown pass of the game as Hurts found him in the middle of the field for a 34-yard score to open up the game on Philly’s first drive.

The Titans would end up countering with their own as Treylon Burks caught a 25-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill. However, Burks would be out the rest of the game after getting injured on the play.

But the first half is the only place the Titans saw points come across the board as the Eagles’ defense tightened up coverage and Tannehill also felt the pass rush.

The Eagles sacked Tannehill six times as Josh Sweat took him down twice while Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox and Haason Reddick all tallied one sack.

Derrick Henry didn’t do much for Tennessee either, totaling just 30 yards on 11 touches. Tannehill led the Titans in rushing with 34 yards on the day.

Now 11-1, the Eagles will look to keep their winning ways going in an NFC East matchup against the New York Giants next week, the first time the two teams have seen each other all season.

As for the Titans, their loss didn’t hurt their lead in the AFC South much. They’ll face the Jacksonville Jaguars, a divisional opponent, at home next week.