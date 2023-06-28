Jalen Hurts still ‘beats himself up’ over Super Bowl loss, teammate Jason Kelce says

Despite scoring 35 points in Super Bowl LVII and Jalen Hurts throwing for 304 yards, the Philadelphia Eagles came up short.

The Kansas City Chiefs ultimately hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy after a 38-35 win in February. In just his third-year in the NFL, Hurts delivered an impressive regular season performance and was an MVP candidate.

He rose to the occasion in the postseason and help left the Eagles to an NFC title and a Super Bowl appearance. The 24-year-old even finished the big game with a Super Bowl quarterback record 70 yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts did make one crucial mistake during the game — a fumble that the Chiefs returned for a touchdown.

According to his teammates, Jason Kelce, Hurts is still bothered by the fumble.

“When you’re the guy — when you’re Jalen Hurts — I know the way he thinks, because we’ve talked about it, he still beats himself up for this play and that play,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said in an interview with JAKIB Sports.

Kelce, a five-time All-Pro center, added that he reminded Hurts of how well he played during the big game.

“I’m like, dude, you had the best performance ever for by a quarterback in the history of the Super Bowl. You did just fine.”

The playing surface at State Farm Stadium became a topic of conversation during and after the game. Some players appeared to lose their footing during the game due to the apparent slick turf.

State Farm Stadium features a retractable roof and a natural grass surface that is rolled outside on a movable tray to receive sunlight.

Kelce was asked about the field conditions at the stadium.

“The reality is when you’re that guy, when you’re really a competitor, you think you control stuff,” he said. “You don’t want to acknowledge that somebody else — a field, officials — because once you start doing that, you start devaluing who you are and who we are.”

“The State Farm Stadium field surface met the required standards for the maintenance of natural surfaces, as per NFL policy,” the league said in a statement on Feb. 13. “The natural grass surface was tested throughout Super Bowl week and was in compliance with all mandatory NFL practices.”

The Eagles are hoping to be the first NFC East team since 2004 to repeat as division champions.