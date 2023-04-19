Jalen Hurts underwent surgery to remove ‘hardware’ from ankle prior to Eagles’ extension: report

Prior to becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts underwent offseason surgery to remove “hardware” from his ankle, per ESPN.

The surgery took place in February following the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts suffered a high-ankle sprain during his time at the University of Alabama in 2018.

It was a game against Tennessee where the injury occurred and Hurts had to go to the hospital to put the hardware in. He would miss one month before returning to action.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This isn’t the first time Hurts has dealt with high-ankle sprains, as he suffered one in November 2021 against the New York Giants. He would wait until after the season to undergo surgery in February 2022 to repair his left ankle after aggravating it against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Eagles’ playoff loss in January 2022.

ESPN added that the surgery was “minor” and will allow Hurts to get back into his offseason training soon.

JALEN HURTS, EAGLES AGREE TO HISTORIC CONTRACT EXTENSION AFTER SUPER BOWL RUN: REPORTS

The Eagles will be having their offseason training program begin next week, and Hurts is expected to be a full participant for it.

Hurts also dealt with shoulder pain last year after spraining his throwing shoulder against the Chicago Bears on the road. He would miss two games before returning for the Eagles ahead of their playoff run.

Nonetheless, the Eagles are confident that Hurts is worth every penny of his $255 million contract over the next five seasons, which gives him an average annual value of $51 million per year. He’s also set to get $179 million in guarantees on that contract as well as a reported no-trade clause.

It’s the biggest contract in NFL history.

TRAVIS KELCE RECALLS TIME HE HAD BROTHER JASON’S VEHICLE STOLEN FROM STRIP CLUB

Hurts secured his bag after his MVP runner-up campaign with the eagles, where he threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions, while rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores in 15 regular-season games.

In the postseason, Hurts was electric in all three games the Eagles played, including their loss to the Chiefs. He had three rushing touchdowns in the Super Bowl as well as passing for 304 yards with a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurts will be 25 when Week 1 comes around for the 2023 NFL season, and the Eagles are certain his level of play has that elite status worthy enough of making them a Super Bowl contender for years to come.