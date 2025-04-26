Jalen Milroe, Dillon Gabriel both taken ahead of Shedeur Sanders in unprecedented NFL Draft slide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After once being in the conversation to go top-five overall, Shedeur Sanders is not even a top-five quarterback taken.

Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were first-round selections, but the New Orleans Saints took Tyler Shough with the 40th pick.

The Seattle Seahawks had the 92nd pick, and they pulled off a stunner by taking Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Three picks later, the Cleveland Browns, who had plenty of chances to take Sanders, went with Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders earlier this offseason and brought in Sam Darnold on a three-year, $100 million.

Milroe isn’t very known for his arm, but some scouts say he has some of the best raw athleticism of any quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Gabriel, meanwhile, transferred to Oregon for his final year of NCAA eligibility, and the Ducks were the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. But, they lost to Ohio State, who won the national championship.

That’s now five quarterbacks taken ahead of Sanders, who continues to fall.

The Colorado quarterback said on Thursday night after round one that he “didn’t expect” to fall into night two of the draft, so one can only imagine what is going through his mind right now.

Milroe threw for 5,678 yards and ran for 1,257 in his last two years at Alabama. He led his squad to the Rose Bowl after winning the SEC championship in the 2023 season, but they lost to the eventual national champions in Michigan.

Gabriel finished in third place in the Heisman Trophy vote this past season, leading the Big Ten in both completions and attempts. He threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers is also waiting on his name to be called – which would be as big a shock as anything.

