Jameis Winston pens heartfelt goodbye to Browns fans after signing with Giants

Jameis Winston spent just one season with the Cleveland Browns, but the city and its fans seemed to have left a lasting mark on the NFL veteran.

In an open letter to fans, Winston penned a heartfelt goodbye to the organization on Thursday after signing with the New York Giants on a two-year, $8 million deal last month.

“I’m so happy and grateful for everything we experienced together this past year. From day one, you welcomed my family and me with open arms — and for that, I’m forever thankful,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“To the Dawg Pound: you were electric. Snow or shine, highs or lows, your energy never wavered. You reminded us all what loyalty, passion, and community really look like. This year was one of growth, service, and adaptability — not just for me personally, but for my family as well. And Cleveland, you played a major role in that. The spirit of this city, the heart of its people, and the bond we’ve built will always be with us.”

Winston joined the Browns to serve as a backup to Deshaun Watson after spending the previous four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He took over as the starter following Watson’s season-ending injury, appearing in 12 games and starting in seven.

Winston recorded 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and set a franchise record when he threw for 497 yards with four touchdowns in the Browns’ 41-32 loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

DESHAUN WATSON POSTS CRYPTIC MESSAGE AFTER BROWNS OWNER’S COMMENTS

“To the amazing men and women who make this city special: thank you. You’ve made a lasting impact on our lives, helping us rise to a greater calling — one rooted in unity, service, and love,” his post continued. “Wishing you continued blessings, prosperity, and nothing but the best.”

The Giants’ move to sign Winston was the organization’s first step in fixing a troubled quarterback room. Not long after, New York made a move on Russell Wilson, signing him on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $21 million.

“I expect to be the starter and to be able to come here and rock and roll every day,” Wilson said after the deal was official. “I think this team’s really looking for somebody to lead them in every way — in terms of the process, in the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process and how we create a great winning culture.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That being said, New York is not shutting the door on the quarterback problems just yet.

With the No. 3 pick in the draft later this month, the Giants are still expected to explore the possibility of drafting another quarterback that would solve their long-term issues.

“The face of a franchise is a quarterback,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday at the annual NFL spring meetings. “It’s not an easy position to evaluate. It’s not an easy position to coach. It’s not an easy position to play. You do the best job you can to try to find the right one for your team.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.