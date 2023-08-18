James Harden teases that he could play in China: ‘Love is always crazy here’

James Harden’s immediate future is in question, but he apparently has a possible destination in mind.

The 10-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, who have pretty much shut that down.

The Sixers were in talks with the Los Angeles Clippers, which were rumored to be Harden’s preferred destination, but those talks ended, and Philly is said to expect him at training camp.

Harden is in China meeting with fans at other events where he already made headlines. But he reportedly expressed his love for the Chinese fans.

“Every time I come here, the love is just like … it’s crazy, you know what I mean?” Harden reportedly said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “So, I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here … Love is always crazy here.”

Earlier this week, while overseas, Harden criticized 76ers President Daryl Morey, calling him a “liar.”

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said Monday. “Let me say that again – Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Morey, as a member of the Houston Rockets, created a stir in 2019 when he posted a pro-Hong Kong message as protesters demonstrated against a law that would allow extradition of fugitives wanted in China. The protests turned violent.

That prompted a blackout of the NBA in China, and the league’s relationship with the country has not been the same since.

At the time, the NBA was in the middle of a preseason tour that included the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. Advertisements of the games were taken down. The Rockets were in Japan at the time, and Harden was among the team members who broke from Morey’s tweets.

“We apologize. You know, we love China. We love playing there,” Harden said at the time, via ESPN. “For both of us individually, we go there once or twice a year. They show us the most important love.

