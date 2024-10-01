Jared Goff throws for 2 touchdowns, catches 1 as Lions top Seahawks

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks were back at Ford Field in the Motor City, and just like last year’s matchup between these two teams, there was tons of offense on display.

But, unlike the final result of last season’s game, the Lions came out victorious, 42-29, in the offensive onslaught on “Monday Night Football.”

The Lions improved to 3-1 on the year, while handing the Seahawks their first loss of the year.

The Lions put together six touchdown drives on a Seahawks defense that let up just 14.3 points per game over the first three weeks of the year. And offensive coordinator Ben Johnson pulled out all the stops to do so, including an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown pass to quarterback Jared Goff.

We’ve had the “Philly Special” with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but the Lions introduced the “Detroit Special,” as the team’s fourth touchdown of the game saw Goff throw the ball behind him to St. Brown and run a route out to the left where his top wide receiver hit him in stride for the seven-yard score to make it 28-14 in the second half.

Prior to that, it was the dynamic duo in the backfield for Detroit, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, scoring the first three touchdowns on the ground. First, it was Montgomery reaching across the goal line to get Detroit on the board first.

Then, the speedy Gibbs scored the next two touchdowns for Detroit, who ended the first half up 21-7 on Seattle.

But this game wasn’t a total blowout, as Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ offense remained determined to keep their win-loss record without a blemish early this season.

They scored on back-to-back touchdown drives in the second half, as Smith found the rookie tight end A.J. Barner for his first end zone trip of his career and Kenneth Walker, making his season debut after dealing with injury, scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 28-20 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

But the Lions just continued to find the end zone in response, and they needed just one play to do so. Jameson Williams caught a dig route from Goff, and his speed was on full display as he bolted 70 yards for the team’s fifth touchdown of the night.

The Seahawks would again find the end zone, as Walker went 21 yards for his third rushing score of the night to keep his team in the game. However, the Lions put the dagger in this game with St. Brown on the receiving end of an eight-yard pass this time from Goff to make it 42-27.

Goff went a perfect 18-of-18 through the air for the Lions for 292 yards with two touchdown passes, while making his second career reception on that touchdown catch from St. Brown.

St. Brown had six catches for 45 yards, while Williams’ 70-yard touchdown was almost all of his 80 yards to lead the Lions through the air. On the ground, Gibbs had 78 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Montgomery had 40 on 12 touches. Montgomery also had a 40-yard catch-and-run that showcased his strength as he fought through many tacklers.

For Seattle, Geno Smith set new career highs in attempts (56), completions (38), and yards passing (395). But after throwing an interception in a desperation drive past the two-minute warning, those numbers were in a loss which Smith likely will remember more.

Walker’s return to Seattle’s offense, though, leaves optimism moving forward as he had 80 yards rushing on 12 carries with his three touchdowns, while catching four passes for 36 yards.

D.K. Metcalf was Smith’s top target with seven catches for 104 yards. Tyler Lockett (5 catches, 61 yards) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8 catches, 51 yards) helped out Smith through the air as well.

