Jasmine Crockett dismisses Americans impacted by trans athletes in women’s and girls’ sports

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-TX, added people who care about keeping trans athletes out of women’s and girls sports to her list of targets for disparagement.

In an interview with The 19th last week, Crockett dismissed the topic of trans inclusion in women’s and girls’ sports as a “distraction,” while minimizing the potential impact they’ve had on the lives of women and families. Crockett made the comments while criticizing Democrats for becoming divided on the issue.

“In this election, we allowed ourselves to be divided. We allowed them to distract us, and we allowed them to talk about the trans folk,” Crockett said. “According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we’ve had. Since when? Since when? Find the little trans child that is ruining your life. I mean, I’m just like, what are we doing? Like, what are we doing?”

Former high school girls volleyball player Payton McNabb saw her life irreversibly changed when a trans athlete spiked a ball in her face when she was just 19 years old. McNabb’s injuries included a concussion, brain bleed and permanent whiplash, and it ultimately ended her athletic career.

Former San Jose State University volleyball players Elle Patterson and Alyssa Sugai have joined a lawsuit against the school and Mountain West Conference, alleging the presence of a trans athlete on their former team cost them an opportunity to earn a scholarship for the team. Both Patterson and Sugai claim the lack of a fair chance to earn a scholarship impacted them both mentally and financially.

The United Nations released study findings saying that nearly 900 biological females have fallen short of victories because they have been defeated by transgender athletes. The study, “ Violence against women and girls in sports ,” said more than 600 athletes did not medal in more than 400 competitions in 29 different sports, totaling over 890 medals, according to information obtained up to March 30.

HOW TRANSGENDERISM IN SPORTS SHIFTED THE 2024 ELECTION AND IGNITED A NATIONAL COUNTERCULTURE

Meanwhile, Crockett is also facing a potential censure over recent comments about Texas Governor Greb Abbot.

GOP lawmaker is moving to have Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, formally rebuked by the House of Representatives for appearing to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, Crockett’s fellow delegation member, told Fox News Digital he would introduce a censure resolution after Crockett referred to the wheelchair-bound Abbot as “Governor Hot Wheels” during an event held by the Human Rights Campaign over the weekend.

This week, Crockett has also said that her birthday wish is for Elon Musk to be “taken down” and that Democrats need to be OK with “punching” while referring to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX.

“It’s Ted Cruz. I mean, this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him. Like at all. Like you go clean off on him,” Crockett said.

Crockett previously incited backlash on the topic of trans athletes in women’s sports for claiming that President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep trans athletes out of women’s and girls’ sports didn’t “protect women” in an X post on Feb. 5.

“On National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Trump is: – banning trans kids from playing sports – trying to cut Title IX women’s and girls’ athletics grants -removing references to women, female and equality on government websites,” Crockett wrote. “LET ME BE CLEAR This. Doesn’t. Protect. Women.”

Now, Crockett’s dismissal of the topic as a “distraction” to Democrats comes as the party’s ongoing stance in supporting trans inclusion defies the stance of most of their voters and may have impacted their results in the November election.

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don’t think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women’s sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

A national exit poll conducted by the Concerned Women for America (CWA) legislative action committee found that 70% of moderate voters saw the issue of “Donald Trump’s opposition to transgender boys and men playing girls’ and women’s sports and of transgender boys and men using girls’ and women’s bathrooms” as important to them.

And 6% said it was the most important issue of all, while 44% said it was “very important.”