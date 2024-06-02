Jason Kelce drives social media debate about washing legs, feet

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce sent social media into a frenzy Saturday with a claim about hygiene etiquette and washing legs and feet in the shower.

Initially, the recently retired Super Bowl champion was responding to a social media slight about the way he looks, and it took off from there.

An X commenter wrote that Kelce looked like he “doesn’t wash his legs or feet.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“What kind of weirdo washes their feet….,” Kelce responded.

Kelce’s post alone attracted 5.2 million views on the social media platform. He leaned into the drama later, pushing back on “diabolical lies.”

“All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier,” Kelce wrote. “Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

BILLS SIGN OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST WRESTLER WITH ZERO PRIOR FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE

Kelce isn’t the first former NFL player to spark debate about shower protocol.

Dan Orlovsky, a former Detroit Lions quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst, wondered in March 2023 how many times a shower towel gets washed.

The takes poured in after that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hopefully, Kelce was having a nice and relaxing weekend. He and his wife, Kylie, were involved in a heated incident in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, last week. Since then, cooler heads have seemingly prevailed.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.