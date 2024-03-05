Jason Kelce explained why Nick Foles had ‘biggest d—‘ during Eagles’ Super Bowl victory

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Jason Kelce’s 45-minute retirement speech was filled with a mixed bag of emotions. However, while there were many tears falling from Kelce’s face, there were also plenty of laughs.

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has an infamous nickname, “Big D— Nick,” and Kelce referenced that it was not just a nickname after his signature “Philly Special” call during the Super Bowl in 2018 – a win over the New England Patriots.

“I won’t forget Nick Foles having the biggest game of his life, on the biggest stage possible, and the biggest d— on the team, going up to Doug Pederson, and asking for the Philly Special,” Kelce said.

Kelce made sure to show his props to Pederson, who trusted Foles to go for the trick-play quarterback touchdown catch.

“And Doug Pederson having the biggest b—s in the stadium…to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

It would be the only Super Bowl victory of Kelce’s illustrious 13-year career, as the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs two seasons ago in the “Big Game.”

Foles’ touchdown catch became Philadelphia folklore when he hauled it in to help the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the Patriots, 41-33. Foles finished the game with 373 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery.

Kelce had to stop multiple times throughout his speech to fight back tears, with his family – his wife, Kylie, his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce – doing the same.

It has been years in the making for Kelce, who admitted that he has been wrestling with the thought of retirement for the past few seasons. He is finally calling it quits following the Eagles’ loss in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“No one celebrates their own like the city of Philadelphia,” Kelce said during his speech. “Athletes become demigods in this city.”

Kelce, a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia, became a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro selection over his 13 years of providing a constant presence at the center position. His leadership was also lauded during his time in the building.

“Although last season truly sucked, I wouldn’t trade my team with you or those teams for the world,” Kelce said.

He also would not trade his former teammates for anyone in the world, especially Foles.