Jason Kelce expresses retirement regret after Eagles get Saquon Barkley: ‘I want to be a part of this so bad’

Jason Kelce hasn’t lasted one month retired without having some regret following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ strong free agency moves this offseason, specifically with the agreed-upon deal for Saquon Barkley.

On the latest episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the now-former Eagles center admitted he’s had some conflicting thoughts after GM Howie Roseman agreed to a deal with Barkley – three years worth a maximum $46.76 million.

“Saquon Barkley signing with Philadelphia. How ‘bout this? Huge, huge signing for Philadelphia. And I’m happy for Saquon. I’m not trying to talk trash, but you’re coming to a team that’s had a legitimate offensive line established for a very long time.”

Kelce also pointed out how run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland, the longest-tenured Eagles coach, will certainly help get Barkley acclimated to his new squad quickly.

But, as Travis commented about how many players on the offensive side of the ball are Pro Bowlers, which should give the Eagles another great chance at making a Super Bowl run, Jason couldn’t contain his thoughts.

“I could not be more bullish,” he said. “We talked about it last week – this is what I’m regretting. I knew when I retired that I was going to miss just an outstanding season for the Philadelphia Eagles. It sucks, it really does. I want to be a part of this so bad. I wish I could.”

Eagles fans have been all over social media following Barkley’s signing, hitting up Kelce to get back in the building and go at least one more year.

“Social media has been nonstop like, ‘Jason, you sure you want to retire?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, pretty positive.’ Even though little upset Howie [Roseman] waited until I retired to make a move like this! But it’s fine. It’ll work out great,” he said.

Kelce is content with his decision, one that has been years in the making. He teetered with the decision to retire earlier, but after a disappointing end to the 2023 campaign, he felt it was time to put away the pads and finger tape.

As of now, it’s already an exciting start to the new season in Philadelphia, a team that also brought in dynamic edge rusher Bryce Huff, re-signed Brandon Graham for another season, and had a reunion with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Kelce may not be on the field, but he’ll remain a fan of the only team he played with in his career.

“It doesn’t suck in the way that I get to still be like, ‘Hey, I’m a Philadelphian.’ I get to watch it and celebrate it just like everyone else. So I’m excited for that,” he said.

