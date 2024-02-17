Jason Kelce launches mission to return young Chiefs fan’s wrestling mask worn during Super Bowl afterparty

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce continued to rise in internet popularity over the weekend when he dressed in Kansas City Chiefs gear and wore a wrestling mask to celebrate his brother’s third Super Bowl victory in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

But it turns out that the mask Kelce wore to an afterparty wasn’t his – and now the rightful owner is looking for it to be returned.

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce spoke about the mask, which Jason admitted to having found on the floor.

“There’s something about finding that Luchador mask that really just transformed the night,” he said. “It was insane, it was like I transformed.”

“You see a Luchador mask, you don’t ask questions. You just put that thing on, baby.”

But the viral videos apparently reached the owner of the mask – an 8th grader from Dallas, Texas.

“I gave him my mask, and then he dropped it and then picked it back up. Then I got a picture with him wearing it, and then I just hung out next to them for five to ten minutes, they were dancing and everything,” Elijah Smith told KXAS.

Elijah’s parents told the outlet that despite the enjoyment they got from seeing Kelce wear the mask, they’re hoping they can get their good luck charm back.

“The only thing is, Jason if you’re listening, we just need the mask back before the season starts. Because it’s a lucky mask, and so the Chiefs need the luck. I’m sorry we’re not Eagles fans,” Elijah’s dad, Thad Smith, said.

It took no time for Jason Kelce to see young Elijah’s message. The NFL veteran took to social media on Friday to announce that “Operation ‘Get Elijah His Mask Back’ is underway!”

“I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Kelce still had the mask. He said on the podcast Wednesday that he had the mask the following morning, but “I can’t remember if I put it in my bag.”

“I hope I did.”

