Jason Kelce poses putting flag football players to test over Olympics drama: ’Confident they’re not the best’

After NFL owners approved players to play flag football at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 2028 earlier this month, players and fans alike have been dreaming about the potential squad the United States could have.

However, U.S. men’s flag football national team quarterback, Darrell Doucette III, has been firm in his belief that flag football players should not be put aside just because NFL players are now allowed to participate.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce proposed an idea that would help determine which players, flag football or NFL, would represent Team USA in the Olympics.

“Let’s just have these (flag football) guys play an NFL team that’s picked and may the best team win and represent the USA,” Kelce said during a recent episode of “New Heights.”

“I think a coach that is familiar with flag football should select an NFL-represented team. That team should just play this flag football team that’s been playing for a long time and feels like they are the best at it, and they don’t need other guys. Then whoever wins (goes to the Olympics).”

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce wondered whether Doucette is “afraid” of NFL competition.

“Is this guy afraid of competition?” Travis said.

“Have a tryout, and the best players make the team. He’s just boxing out other people from joining the sport because they haven’t played the specific style of football?”

The United States, led by Doucette, sat on top of the world flag football rankings last year. Regardless of their rankings, Jason is “really confident” that NFL players would be better.

“If these guys are the best, they should represent (Team) USA,” Jason said. “I don’t know anything about flag football, but I feel really confident they’re not the best.”

