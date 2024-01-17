Jason Kelce reveals 3 words he yells during Eagles’ ‘tush push’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

All-Pro center Jason Kelce addressed the Philadelphia Eagles’ famous play amid the rumors surrounding his potential retirement after the team’s disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Kelce was emotional during Monday night’s 32-9 loss and embraced longtime Eagles general manager Howie Roseman during his walk to the visiting locker room.

Shortly after he entered the Eagles locker room, the 36-year-old informed his teammates about his plans to call it quits, ESPN reported Tuesday. Kelce did not speak to reporters after the game.

If he does indeed step away from the NFL, Kelce appears to be more than happy to leave one particular aspect of his football career in the rearview mirror – the famous “tush push.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Eagles, perhaps more than any other team in the NFL, have mastered the rugby style quarterback sneak.

On short-yardage plays, quarterback Jalen Hurts typically lines up under center with two or three players behind him.

STEELERS’ MIKE TOMLIN WALKS OUT OF PRESS CONFERENCE IN MIDDLE OF QUESTION ABOUT CONTRACT

He takes the snap from Kelce and the offensive line surges forward. Hurts then gets a big push from behind. The Eagles will often get the yardage they need for a first down, but some have called on the league to remove the play from the game. In December, the league pushed back against the rumors that it planned to ban the play.

Kelce plays a key role in the play, but it also requires him to go to the bottom of the pile, which is something he was not fond of. According to Fox Sports’ Laura Okmin, Kelce screamed out three words every time he realized the Eagles were about to run the “tush push” play.

“F— my life!” Okmin reported that Kelce would frequently shout when the “tush push” was being executed. Okmin also reported that Hurts confirmed Kelce’s use of the expression.

Although virtually every team struggled to stop the “tush push” this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers successfully thwarted the play during the playoff matchup with Philly.

The Eagles were at the one-yard line and were attempting a two-point conversion, but ultimately had to settle for six points after the Bucs stopped Hurts short of the goal line.

The “tush push” or “brotherly shove” certainly takes its toll on the center, but Kelce’s angst toward the play appears to be over. The Eagles will likely have to find another center to lead the short yardage play if Kelce does not return.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce spent his entire storied career with the Eagles, winning Super Bowl LII along the way. He is a six-time All-Pro and was named to seven Pro Bowls. The Eagles selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.