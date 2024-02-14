Jason Kelce reveals downside of Taylor Swift fame, says fan tracked down Travis Kelce to new home

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight as a 13-year NFL veteran.

However, the six-time All-Pro is apparently still learning about the highs and lows of fame thanks to his brother Travis Kelce’s highly publicized relationship with international pop sensation Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Jason Kelce admitted that he did not know what fame really was until his brother began dating the Grammy award-winning artist.

“It’s crazy, what it opens up – opportunity-wise. It’s crazy to feel how much joy you bring people, or how much you affect people’s daily lives,” Kelce said. “It has its drawbacks for sure.”

One of those drawbacks is privacy.

Jason Kelce revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star had to “completely move out of his house” after fans were spotted “just staying by his house.” However, it did not take long for fans to find him, apparently.

“The first day he moved into the new house – a gated community – somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

“We’re still learning,” Kelce continued. “We’ve always been big in the football world – Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level.”

Kelce will have more attention thrown his way this offseason as he contemplates retirement or returning for his 14th season with the Eagles.

He said during Wednesday’s podcast that he was “still figuring it out,” but will likely come to a decision in the coming weeks.

“I think if I still want to play, I’m gonna play. Right now, we’re not far enough away from the last game. It’s emotional, it’s a long season. We ended the season, quite frankly, awful.

“So I’m just going to take some time, rest, recoup, and then figure it out.”

