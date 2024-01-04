Jason Kelce says NFL owner’s drink toss at fan was ‘disrespectful,’ would rather be punched in the face

David Tepper’s drink-throwing fiasco at the Carolina Panthers’ game on Sunday didn’t go over well with the NFL.

Apparently, the Kelce brothers didn’t appreciate the gesture either.

The NFL owner was fined $300,000 by the league on Tuesday after he appeared to throw a drink on Jacksonville Jaguars fans in the final minutes of the Panthers’ 26-0 loss.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” Tepper said in a statement. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to Tepper’s actions, but the Jason and Travis Kelce weren’t impressed with the gesture when discussing it on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“Throwing a drink, or like spitting on somebody is just like — I’d rather you just punch me in the face,” the veteran Philadelphia Eagles center said with a laugh. “I don’t know why that is so much more disrespectful to somebody.”

“There’s an air of like, ‘I’m better than you’ in that toss,” he continued. “Is that fair to say or am I being a little too harsh?”

The Kansas City Chiefs star seemed to agree with his brother, calling it “snooty.”

“Punching me in the face out of anger is not disrespectful,” Jason added. “Throwing a drink on me or spitting on me is disrespectful. Does that make sense?”

While the NFL brothers seemed to laugh off the interaction, Travis added a subtle dig at the Panthers’ season.

“Shout out to the frustrating times that this guy is going through right now just getting heckled by Jaguar fans now.”

Carolina’s season has been nothing short of a disappointment. With a 2-14 record this season and a brutal start for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, Tepper’s frustrations have reached a boiling point.

The Panthers’ are 31-67 since Tepper bought the team in 2018, and have failed to make the playoffs in each of his six seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

