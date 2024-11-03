Jason Kelce smashes Penn State fan’s phone for using homophobic slur to attack Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was involved in a heated altercation with a Penn State fan outside Beaver Stadium on Saturday that resulted in him smashing the person’s phone after they used a homophobic slur to attack his brother, Travis Kelce, for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce, who appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” ahead of Saturday’s Penn State vs. Ohio State matchup, was seen on video walking as several people with phones surrounded him.

One person in the video can be heard shouting, “Hey Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f—– dating Taylor Swift.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man continues to follow Kelce as he appears to record him. The former NFL player eventually turns around before grabbing the phone out of the fan’s hand and smashing it on the ground.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Several videos shared on social media captured the interaction.

In one, Kelce appears to be walking away with the phone. In another, when the man demands the phone back, Kelce appears to respond “Who’s the f—– now?”

JASON KELCE BLASTS STATISTICS IN WILD RANT: ‘STATS ARE NUMBERS, NUMBERS ARE NERDS, NERDS ARE LOSERS’

Representatives for Kelce did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Kelce has been emotional in the past in defense of brother Travis.

During a September episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed Travis’ slow start to the season despite the Chiefs going undefeated. The younger Kelce brother faced mounting criticism that his relationship with Swift was serving as a distraction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s going to go your way, especially if you freaking keep being the guy you’ve always been, you know what I mean,” an emotional Jason said. “There ain’t nobody that I’ve ever played sports with and nobody that anybody’s ever been on a team with that has loved being out there with Trav more, and I know it’s frustrating for me to watch and have to listen to.

“But I can’t wait — and we don’t have to put that in there — but I just can’t wait. I f—ing can’t wait for it to turn.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.