Jason Kelce teammate dishes on Eagles star’s disastrous 1st date with now wife: ‘Little bit sideways’

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce famously told the disastrous first date he had with his now wife, Kylie, in September on one of the episodes of his podcast.

Kelce, who met Kylie on Tinder, admitted to drinking too much and getting a “little too inebriated” – so much so that his then-teammate Beau Allen had to carry him back to his apartment.

Allen appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights” and dished a bit more on the date. He recalled Kelce being nervous about talking to Kylie. He said they were at a fairly formal holiday party in Philadelphia, after were drinking before going to it, when Kelce decided to go meet up with Kylie.

“Then the night just went a little bit sideways and Kelc fell asleep on the bar, like snoozing. This is the thing about Kelc. it’s not uncommon,” Allen said on the podcast. “… I have a disturbing amount of photos of you sleeping just asleep in various places… It’s cobblestone streets and you’re fighting me Kelce. At one point, I dropped you.”

Allen added that it was one of the “hardest” things he’s ever had to do.

He then admitted he was “slightly surprised” Kylie agreed to go on a second date with him.

“But you’re a great guy,” he added. “You’re charming, look at that laugh. How can you not want to go on a second date with you?”

The rest is history.

Jason and Kylie Kelce married in April 2018 and have three daughters together.

