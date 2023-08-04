Jason Kelce’s wife dismisses parenting criticism after viral video from Eagles’ training camp

The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce isn’t taking parenting advice from critics on social media any time soon.

Kylie Kelce took to social media to address the criticism her husband received after an innocent video of him playing with their two daughters on the field went viral on Instagram.

In a video shared by the NFL and the Eagles’ social media pages, Kelce was seen playing with his two young girls after training camp earlier this week.

“Jason Kelce’s daughters wait for him after every practice to do this,” CBS NFL writer Jeff Kerr, who took the original video, said in a caption.

While many users praised Kelce, some criticized the five-time All-Pro’s parenting skills, saying he was playing “fetch” with his kids.

But Kylie Kelce wasn’t having it.

“People in these comments saying, ‘He’s playing fetch with his kids like they are dogs!'” she said in a post to her Instagram Story.

“Just say you don’t have toddlers.”

Kylie Kelce also pointed out that her husband was counting, adding “they are technically racing.”

The couple welcomed their third child, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, in February, just weeks after Kelce played against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl.

He revealed in the lead-up to the game that his wife would be traveling to Arizona with her OB-GYN because it was close to her due date.

“[The doctor] and another person in the office generously decided to go to the Super Bowl with my wife to make sure that if anything does happen that they’ll be ready to assist her in any way,” he said.

Kelce announced in March that he would be returning for his 13th season in the NFL.