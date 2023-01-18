Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor wrestling champion, dies in car crash

Ring of Honor (ROH) champion Jay Briscoe was killed in a car crash on Tuesday in Delaware – he was 38.

Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, joined ROH in 2002, and was one-half of the promotion’s World Tag Team Champion along with his brother Mark Briscoe (real name Mark Pugh).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the brothers’ 13th reign as tag-team champs.

Briscoe was also a two-time solo champion with ROH and a six-man tag-team champion.

“An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe,” WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque – better known as Triple H – tweeted on Tuesday.

He reportedly is one of two people who died in the wreck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Briscoe seventh in its top 500 wrestlers of 2015, and was inducted into ROH’s Hall of Fame last year.