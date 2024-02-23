Jayo Archer, X Games medalist and motocross rider, dead at 27

Jayo Archer, an Australian motocross rider who medaled twice in the X Games, died while practicing a triple backflip trick in Australia on Wednesday, He was 27.

Nitro Circus, the extreme sports group led by Travis Pastrana, confirmed Archer’s death in an Instagram post.

“The Nitro Circus family is mourning the loss of Jayo Archer,” the group wrote.

“Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work & determination. He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before. A positive influence to those around him. And above all else a great human being and friend to us all.

“Sending our thoughts and love to Jayo’s family and friends. . . . We love you mate. Ride in peace.”

Archer was the youngest competitor to land a motorcycle backflip over 75 feet when he was 15. He was also the first motocross rider to land a triple backflip in the Nitro World Games tournament in November 2022.

According to Australian media, Archer was planning to attempt the world-first quadruple backflip later this year.

“This really hit home,” Pastrana told ESPN. “Jayo grew up in a time when action sports was at its biggest, and he always wanted to do the big stuff like the double and the triple, even though there weren’t a lot of places to showcase those bigger tricks.

“He’d get up every morning at 4 a.m. and go to the gym before work so he could ride his dirt bike. When he came to Maryland to train, he stayed at my house and was an incredible role model to my kids. He was a great human first, a hard worker second and a bad motherf—er third.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.