Jayson Tatum tore Achilles in Game 4 loss to Knicks, underwent season-ending surgery, Celtics say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Celtics entered this year’s NBA playoffs with the top seed in the Eastern Conference. But the Celtics will have to overcome a 3-1 series deficit if the team is to keep hopes of defending its NBA title alive.

The New York Knicks’ 121-113 victory on Monday night pushed the reigning champions to the brink of elimination. But much of the postgame discussion centered around the health of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The six-time NBA All-Star fell to the Madison Square Garden hardwood with just under three minutes remaining in Game 4.

PACERS BUILD 41-POINT HALFTIME LEAD, ROUT CAVS 129-109 FOR 3-1 SERIES LEAD

Speculation quickly began to swirl that Tatum had injured his Achilles.

On Tuesday, the Celtics confirmed the star forward ruptured his right Achilles tendon. The team also announced that Tatum underwent a medical procedure to repair the torn tendon.

The Celtics described Tatum’s surgery as “successful,” but cautioned that there is currently “no timetable” for his return. The 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, per the Celtics.

Tatum lunged toward the ball as he tried to regain possession for the Celtics at the 2:58 mark in the fourth quarter. He then appeared to experience a serious issue with his right leg, before immediately calling a timeout.

Tatum appeared to be in considerable pain as he lay on the court and grabbed his leg. He was later helped to his feet and assisted off the court before sitting in a wheelchair.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday as the Celtics look to avoid elimination.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.