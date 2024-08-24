JD Vance bullish on Buckeyes’ prospects for upcoming season: ‘Maybe the best Ohio State team I’ve seen’

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, believes his Buckeyes can go all the way.

During an appearance on OutKick’s “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” Vance expressed cautious optimism about how far his favorite football team — the Ohio State Buckeyes — could go in the upcoming season.

Vance also joked that he was hopeful Michigan Wolverines fans would not hold his loyalty to the rival Buckeyes against him in November.

“Yeah, I joked with the President when he first asked me to be a VP,” Vance said. “I was like, well, you know, hopefully we don’t lose Michigan by like 900 votes because you’re going to regret it. ‘Cause it’s probably just a thousand p—d off Wolverine fans who wouldn’t vote for a Buckeye.”

“But I think that most Michiganders are going to be able to put sports rivalries aside and put the country first, which is what, of course, all of us believe is the most important thing.”

Vance added that the amount of talent on this year’s roster was on par with the team that defeated the Miami Hurricanes in the BCS National Championship Game more than 20 years ago.

“I mean, look, I’m a lifelong Buckeyes fan. I think we have, just in terms of sheer raw talent, maybe the best Ohio State team I’ve seen since, you know, the great 2003 team that upset Miami in the national championship game.”

Vance also said he hopes to attend the annual Ohio State-Michigan game. This year’s game is scheduled to take place at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 30. Vance also expressed optimism about another football team in Ohio — the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Well, let’s go to the Ohio State-Michigan game, assuming we win, because I bet I can get some pretty sweet tickets as the VP-elect, and we’ll be in a celebratory mood,” he continued. “And look, it’s, it’s going to be a big game this year. I think it’s going to determine ultimate seeding in the College Football Playoff. I mean, how both teams might actually make the playoff. I know Michigan’s, you know, sort of people aren’t putting them as high this year, but you never know because it’s always a good program. So, we’ll see guys. I’m feeling very good about the Buckeyes. I’m feeling very good about the Bengals.”

Cincinnati failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, and quarterback Joe Burrow was limited to 10 games due to injury.

Ohio State has claimed eight national titles. The Buckeyes won their most recent title by defeating Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship game.

