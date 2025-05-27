Jennifer Sey calls out California gov as trans athlete set to compete for girls’ state titles

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey talked Tuesday about the biological male who is set to compete for a girls’ state championship in long jump and track and field in California.

The junior from Jurupa Valley High School finished in first place in both events at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Masters. The athlete has been at the center of a national controversy as the athletics association refused to comply with President Donald Trump‘s executive order to bar males from girls’ and women’s sports.

This weekend, the athlete has a chance to win a state title.

“We’re all just so tired of it,” Sey said on “Fox & Friends.” “Two months ago, Gavin Newsom said it was ‘unfair’ for boys to compete in girls’ sports but he’s done nothing about it. Actions speak louder than words here.”

Sey lamented that the second-place finisher, Kaylee Best, did not have the chance to stand on top of the podium in either event.

“It’s ridiculous. He has male advantage,” Sey added. “He shouldn’t be allowed to compete in girls’ (sports). And, according to the executive order, he’s not but California is ignoring it.”

Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut off federal funding to California and get authorities involved if the CIF allowed the athlete to participate in the state championship. Newsom previously talked about transgender participation in girls’ sports back in March with prominent conservative Charlie Kirk.

“The young man who’s about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn’t happen,” Kirk said. “You, as the governor, should step out and say no. Would you do something like that? Would you say no men in female sports?”

“I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair,” Newsom told Kirk. “I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you.”

Kirk pressed Newsom on whether he would condemn the athlete in question from Jurupa Valley High School after the athlete won another event at the time. Newsom did not directly address the win but said “it’s a fairness issue.”

“So, that’s easy to call out the unfairness of that,” he said. “There’s also a humility and a grace. … These poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression. And the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.

“So, both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think, you know, is inherent in you but not always expressed on the issue?”

Newsom further explained his point of view in a press conference on April 2 when asked whether there should be a law to prohibit males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

“And I’m about as transparent about this as anybody out there, particularly in my party, on this, and to the extent someone can and do it in a way that’s respectful and responsible and could find a kind of balance, then I’m open to that discussion. … You’re talking about a very small number of people, a very small number of athletes, and my responsibility is to address the pressing issues of our time.

“And this, I think, has been colored in and weaponized by the right to be 10 times, 100 times bigger than it is and so my focus is on a myriad of other issues in this state. And to the extent that someone could find that right balance, I would embrace those conversations and the dignity that hopefully presents themselves in that conversation, meaning the humanity around that conversation, not the politics around that conversation.”

Trump’s administration has already warned the CIF and the athlete’s high school of consequences for allowing the situation. The federation came under additional scrutiny when its officials allegedly forced athletes to remove shirts that read “Protect Girls Sports” at the Southern Sectional prelims on May 10.

