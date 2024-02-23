‘Jeopardy!’ contestant leaves viewers in stitches over answer to Olympics question

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A “Jeopardy!” contestant went viral on Thursday night as she made the audience at home chuckle with her response to a clue about an American Olympic gold medalist.

The contestants were shown a picture of an American figure skating legend with the clue, “At the Winter Olympics, this American won gold with a four-and-a-half-minute program that featured multiple triple jumps.” The photo was of Scott Hamilton.

Deb Bilodeau, who had $2,000 at that point, guessed, “Who is Mary Lou Retton?”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Those watching the classic quiz show at home were delighted with the answer and had some fun at Bilodeau’s expense.

“SOMEONE ON JEOPARDY JUST THOUGHT A PHOTO OF SCOTT HAMILTON WAS MARY LOU RETTON I’VE BEEN WHEEZING FOR FIVE MINUTES,” one “Jeopardy!” fan wrote on X.

Another fan wrote that they “spit out a mouthful of wine.”

“Rough night for ol’ Scott Hamilton on Jeopardy,” one more fan chimed in.

On Friday, another “Jeopardy!” fan admitted that the picture that popped up on the video board may have resembled Retton a bit.

‘JEOPARDY!’ FANS CALL OUT CONFUSING FINAL JEOPARDY CLUE: ‘NOT THE FIRST WORD I’D USE’

“In fairness, that picture did kind a look like Mary Lou Retton from a distance. Without her glasses, under the pressure, it’s not a crazy mistake. Funny as hell, but not crazy,” the person wrote on X.

Bilodeau covered her mouth in embarrassment after she found out the answer.

“Apologize to Scott Hamilton. I did lose my glasses the day before I came down here,” she told host Ken Jennings, according to the New York Post. “My boyfriend was trying to get me to buy glasses here so that’s that.”

Bilodeau recovered and actually won later in the night.

Hamilton and Retton have both been battling health problems.

The ice skating legend recently told People magazine he is putting off having surgery for a brain tumor until he is symptomatic, saying he was at “peace” with his decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Retton suffered a serious health scare with a rare form of pneumonia.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.