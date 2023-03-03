‘Jeopardy!’ contestants go 0-for-5 in sports category: ‘The internet’s gonna love this’

If you are reading this, there’s a chance you would have made a hypothetical $2,000 playing “Jeopardy!” Thursday night.

The show’s three contestants didn’t ask the right questions for the five answers in the “In The Sport” category, and they gave some rough responses.

A contestant went with the $1,000 answer immediately and got a clue of “chukker, gag bit, mallet, a lot of money.” One contestant guessed the sport was roulette, but the proper response was, “What is polo?”

From $800 and lower, the answers were layups for most sports fans.

The three contestants were left silent with the $800 answer: “penalty killing, plus-minus, the five-hole, ‘the biscuit.'” Not many people call the puck a biscuit, but no one knew it was hockey.

How about “In The Sport” for $600? Nope.

“Eight-count, accidental butt, cuman (for said accidental butt)” garnered no responses either. It was boxing.

“In The Sport for $400.” At least they tried this time, but to no avail.

“Best ball, casual water, closed face, and, the absolute worst, shank,” got a not-so-confident response of “water polo.” Altogether now: What is golf?

For $200, all they had to do was guess our national pastime when seeing “inherited runners, appeal play, pickoff.”

More silence.

“The internet is going to love this,” one contestant joked.

In their defense, they weren’t hit with “nine iron,” “bat and ball,” “stick and puck,” or “stick and move.” If you’ve never watched sports before, those answers can definitely be difficult.

But it is always sweet when you know the correct responses to “Jeopardy!,” and the contestants on the show don’t.