Jerrod Mustaf, former Maryland standout and Knicks first-rounder, dead at 55

Jerrod Mustaf, a former Maryland men’s basketball star and New York Knicks first-round pick, died Monday on his 55th birthday, according to multiple reports.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Mustaf’s death, first reported by The Baltimore Sun, was confirmed by his alma mater on social media.

“With great sadness we learned of the passing of Jerrod Mustaf today,” the school’s athletic team said in a post on X. “Forever a Terp, a teammate, and a friend.”

Georgia Tech, where Mustaf’s son Jaeden is currently a member of the men’s basketball team, also released a statement.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Jaeden and the entire Mustaf family on the passing of his father Jerrod Mustaf, a former Maryland standout and NBA first-round pick.”

Mustaf played two seasons in Maryland, where he averaged 16.6 points and 7.7 rebounds across 59 games.

He was then drafted by the Knicks with the 17th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, but he would last just one season in New York before getting traded to the Suns.

Mustaf’s NBA career ended after three seasons in Phoenix when he became engulfed in controversy following the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

According to The Baltimore Sun, he was never charged in the murder of Althea Hayes, but he was named an investigative lead by law enforcement. His cousin, Lavonnie Woten, was eventually convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Mustaf never returned to the NBA following the allegations, but continued his career internationally.

Following his playing career, he turned to charity work, and invested his time in a foundation his father began to help young people in the Washington, D.C., area, CBS Sports reported.

