Jerry Jones: ‘I do not think this will be’ Dak Prescott’s final season with Cowboys ‘at all’

Dak Prescott is entering his eighth season as the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback, and it could be his last.

Prescott’s four-year, $160 million contract expires at season’s end, and it seems to be a complicated situation.

But Jerry Jones seems to have his mind set.

Jones dismissed suggestions the 2024 season would be Prescott’s last in Dallas.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said. “Just to be very specific, I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys at all. Am I being psychotic relative to my mirror? No.

“I think I want to say it — if it hasn’t been clear — of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level, there’s no question about it. So, I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

On one hand, “America’s Team” finished 12-5 in each season of Prescott’s contract. On the other hand, that team has won just one playoff game in that span, and it was upset in the first round last season.

Prescott is coming off what was probably his best season. He led the NFL with 36 touchdowns while throwing for 4,516 yards and finishing in second in the NFL MVP race.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb had the best season of his young career, finishing third in the Offensive Player of the Year vote with an NFL-high 135 catches for career bests of 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jones did seem to hint, though, that the salary cap, combined with the eventual paydays for Micah Parsons and Lamb, could factor into Prescott’s potential free agency.

“Believe it or not, in my life, I’ve had a lot of things in life that I wanted that I couldn’t get because I couldn’t afford it,” Jones said.

It’s not known what Prescott is looking for in a new deal, but given the deals other quarterbacks have gotten since the 2023 offseason, he’ll be looking for something lucrative.

