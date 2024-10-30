Jets’ Aaron Rodgers credits ‘fountain of youth’ drink for helping him get through short week

Aaron Rodgers’ journey in life has apparently led him to what he described as the “fountain of youth.”

The elixir Rodgers spoke of on Tuesday he learned from punter Thomas Morstead, and it helped him feel better on a few days of rest between the New York Jets’ loss Sunday against the New England Patriots and the upcoming Week 9 game against the Houston Texans.

“T-Mo gave me a little fountain of youth he said he’s been taking for a while,” Rodgers told reporters. “All legal, of course. … He’s been taking like cayenne pepper and water, so he gave me some before the game.

“Felt pretty good, but I’ve been kind of gassing him up that that’s why I’m feeling so good. I’m not sure how much that’s playing a factor.”

Rodgers has notoriously been banged up in his career and is playing the 2024 season fresh off of a season-ending Achilles tear last year. This year, he has been battling a sprained ankle, sore knee and hamstring tightness.

“As far as my body’s been concerned, my left Achilles, thanks to Doc and the rehab I did, it’s felt incredible,” Rodgers said. “The rest of my body hasn’t held up as well, but that (Achilles tendon) hasn’t been an issue, thankfully.”

Cayenne pepper is thought to have health benefits, including the possible ability to lower blood pressure.

Rodgers has 1,896 passing yards with 12 touchdown passes.

The Jets are 2-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

