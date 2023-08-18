Jets’ Aaron Rodgers leaves hidden Packers message in Instagram post

Aaron Rodgers knows how to stir up rumors, and his latest Instagram post Wednesday night was another example.

It appeared the star quarterback was simply showing love for his “17s” when he posted a picture of his new top receiver with the New York Jets, Garrett Wilson, while also tagging longtime Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams.

It sparked conversation about the Jets potentially targeting Adams, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, at the NFL trade deadline this year.

Another hidden tag of an ex-teammate went overlooked by some.

His former left tackle, David Bakhtiari, was tagged in the photo near Rodgers’ rear end. This could be an inside joke between the two, but Jets fans believe there could be a message in why Rodgers placed the name of his former blindside protector there.

The Jets’ offensive line has been a focal point this preseason, and it’s not because it has done a good job protecting Rodgers.

Thanks to HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” fans saw head coach Robert Saleh rip into his offensive line’s effort, saying all the talent in the world on offense for the Jets means nothing if the line can’t get it together.

Perhaps Rodgers is suggesting to GM Joe Douglas and the front office they should bring in reinforcements, preferably a familiar face in Bakhtiari.

The 32-year-old tackle is still under contract with the Packers for the next two seasons before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. But since the team is in a transition after the blockbuster Rodgers trade to the Jets, perhaps it would be willing to unload another first-team All-Pro player.

Rodgers knows he needs a good offensive line to make things happen in New York, and that hasn’t been the case early on in camp. “Hard Knocks” showed Rodgers ticked off during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers as his line was breaking down, allowing what would have been sacks and rushing Rodgers into errant passes.

With Duane Brown, the Jets’ starting left tackle on the depth chart, on the PUP list and others like first-rounder Mekhi Becton still not solidifying roles on the line, someone like Bakhtiari could slide right in from day one and upgrade a crucial unit for the Jets, who have transformed into a Super Bowl contender in one offseason.

Again, the tag could mean nothing. But Rodgers usually has intent behind everything he does, even on social media.