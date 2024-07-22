Jets’ Aaron Rodgers shreds politics as an ‘absolute sham’

Aaron Rodgers backed independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president as the 2024 election cycle took off earlier this year and was even a possible vice presidential pick of his.

The New York Jets quarterback, however, dismissed the political system as a “sham” while he did a podcast interview from Lake Tahoe earlier this month. Rodgers participated in the American Century Championship – one of the top celebrity golf tournaments in the U.S.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” PFT Commenter made a crack about Rodgers’ golf ability, saying he saw his shot go far to the right “like his politics.” Rodgers smiled and recalled all the times people tried to “cancel” him.

“Politics, I’ve said from the beginning, is an absolute sham. And if we’ve seen anything whether what they did to Bernie Sanders in 2016, that we saw in the (John) Podesta emails or the fact that nothing really ever changes … all they talk about is what they’re gonna do and then life doesn’t actually get better for any of us – whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat. And we’re still doing the same f—ing two-party system. Not letting Bobby get in or anybody else.”

Rodgers also criticized the inability of a third-party candidate to be able to get on the ballots for the election.

CHIEFS’ CHRIS JONES SEES POSSIBLE THREE-PEAT AS ‘HUGE ACCOMPLISHMENT’ FOR TEAM, NFL

Kennedy failed to meet the requirements of the debate between President Biden and former President Trump, which influencer top Democrat politicians and donors to urge Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

“We have Bobby, who doesn’t even get a chance to be in the debates. If you knew the insides of how ridiculous it is for a third-party candidate to get on the ballots in 50 states – it’s a f—ing sham,” Rodgers said. “It’s certain colors in some states. There’s certain people you gotta submit it to in other states. It’s a certain amount of votes in certain states. It’s a f—ing joke.”

Rodgers was floated as a potential Kennedy running mate before Kennedy ended up picking Nicole Shanahan.

How close was Rodgers to taking the vice president nod?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Yeah, I thought about it,” he said. “And then I just kept on living my life.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.