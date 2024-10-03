Jets’ Allen Lazard defends gun-like celebration, expects fine from NFL: ‘I’m the victim of this situation’

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard defended his first-down celebration that appeared to mimic a gun and resulted in a 15-yard penalty in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, adding that he intends to fight an inevitable fine from the NFL.

Lazard, 28, connected with Aaron Rodgers on a 12-yard pass in the third quarter to get the Jets a new set of downs, but while down on the turf, he appeared to make a gun-like motion, resulting in a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lazard said he has received “zero clarification” from the league on the penalty.

“It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of this situation, but it is what it is. It’s a part of the NFL and it’s a part of the entertainment factor.”

He continued, “It’s something very silly.”

Lazard said he has spoken with coaches and expects the league to fine him over the celebration, but he believes it will be “exempt” because he was never “warned” about it.

“If I am they’re, they’re definitely going to exempt it because it wouldn’t make sense to fine someone for something you never warned them [about.] It’s like implementing a new driving rule. If you’re driving down the street with only one hand, and you never told me that I can only drive with two hands, that’s not a lawful democracy in that sense.”

The NFL has warned players to not make “violent gestures.”

Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London was recently fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct for a gun-like touchdown celebration, and New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers was also recently fined $28,128 for two gun-like celebrations after a score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

