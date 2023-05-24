Jets’ Allen Lazard humorously reveals why he had to briefly leave practice

News from New York Jets practice on Tuesday centered around new quarterback Aaron Rodgers tweaking his calf, which he revealed during his media appearance.

But it was also reported that wide receiver Allen Lazard, the former Green Bay Packer who signed with the Jets this offseason prior to the Rodgers’ trade, also made a brief exit from practice.

Lazard was walking off with trainers, but he managed to return and practice the rest of the day.

The 27-year-old bluntly revealed what happened on Twitter.

“I’m good y’all,” he wrote, “not sure why they didn’t report that I practiced the rest of the day at 100% but I’m good lol. Just got hit in the gonads.”

But it’s good news for Jets fans knowing that one of their top free agent signees isn’t seriously injured and returned to practice.

Rodgers sat out of team drills after the calf tweak during “pre-practice conditioning,” he said.

“Take it day by day,” Rodgers said, via SNY.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini added, “I don’t think it’s too serious.”

Tuesday marked the first day of the Jets’ voluntary OTAs. Rodgers hadn’t been accustomed to attending those with the Packers over the last few years.

Rodgers is apparently trying to build a rapport with his new teammates, but the injury could change that, at least this week.

While these practices will be sporadic until June 9, the Jets hold mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.