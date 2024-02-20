Jets’ Breece Hall involved in incident with apparent autograph seeker at airport: ‘Ain’t the time or place’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was at Newark Airport over the weekend when an apparent autograph seeker appeared to hassle the NFL player as he was getting his bag from baggage claim.

A video obtained by TMZ Sports showed the man trying to get an autograph. He can be heard saying to Hall’s group, “If you’re gonna slap me, slap me.”

New York Giants legend Carl Banks appeared to step in between the man and the Jets running back.

The man then walked away without further incident.

On Monday, Hall addressed the situation on X.

“If you know me you know I always show love!!! There’s a time and a place for everything but harassing me at baggage claim ain’t the time or place,” he wrote.

“Thankfully Carl and my guy Joe were there to keep anything from happenin.”

Hall bounced back in 2023 after he suffered a season-ending injury in his rookie year. He played in all 17 games for the Jets, racking up 994 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also had 76 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns, showing just how valuable he is on offense.

While the Jets had a tough season, Hall was one of the few bright spots to shine.

Hall will be entering his third season in New York. The Jets finished 7-10 in 2023.