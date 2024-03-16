Jets expected to sign eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyron Smith: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

If Aaron Rodgers isn’t running for vice president, it seems he’ll have a solid offensive line in front of him.

The New York Jets are reportedly prepared to make a huge splash by signing eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyron Smith, 33.

The longtime Dallas Cowboy was a second-team All-Pro selection last season.

Earlier this week, the Jets acquired Morgan Moses to beef up their offensive line. Smith will now protect Rodgers’ blindside, alongside Moses and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Smith made the Pro Bowl in each season from 2013 to 2019 and in 2021, living up to his hype as the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Jets acquired Rodgers last year in hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

However, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles on just his fourth snap of the season, ending the Jets’ playoff hopes.

Despite lots of drama surrounding the Jets — especially where Rodgers is concerned — the four-time MVP does figure to be healthy at the start of the season. He nearly returned in 2023 and probably would have if the Jets were in playoff contention.

SNY noted Smith’s market “didn’t come together as expected,” so general manager Joe Douglas “pounced.”

The reported deal with Smith opens up a number of options for the Jets’ draft pick at No. 10. They desperately need a No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson, but there is a decent chance Marvin Harrison, Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers will be gone by then.

But Douglas is not afraid to trade up, doing so for Vera-Tucker and Breece Hall previously.

The question for New York has been its offense. Once again, the Jets’ defense was stout. But after Rodgers’ injury, Zach Wilson struggled again.

So, it makes sense the Jets would want to protect their quarterback with a better offensive line.

