Jets expected to trade Zach Wilson in offseason after disappointing 3 seasons: reports

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson may be on the move in the offseason as it appears the team is ready to part with the former No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson was thrust into the starting role for the Jets when Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles four plays into the start of the 2023 season. Wilson won in five of his 12 appearances this season, but it was far from enough to convince the brass he is their long-term future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This offseason they’re expected to see to trade Zach Wilson, moving on from a pick that simply did not work out well,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on “NFL Gameday” Sunday. “You say, ‘How could the Jets trade him?’ I would say this, every quarterback gets traded, I do not expect them to cut him.”

The Athletic also reported the Jets told him they were planning on trading him in the offseason as he was being benched.

DOLPHINS STAR TYREEK HILL RETURNS TO PRACTICE TWO DAYS AFTER FIRE AT FLORIDA HOME

“This is part of the reason he was reluctant to go back to starting weeks ago,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, wrote on X. “We’ll see how it all plays out.”

New York made Wilson the No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft after he had a standout collegiate career at BYU. However, he never morphed into the quarterback the team hoped he would be.

He started 33 of the 34 games he played in and had 6,293 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson was 12-21 in those 33 starts.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.