Jets holdout sued for $1.6 million; allegedly failed to pay business partner, sent ‘security’ to scare him off

The drama keeps adding up for Haason Reddick.

The New York Jets acquired the pass rusher back in March, but after the two sides failed to agree on a new contract before the season began, he requested a trade before even playing for them.

Reddick continues to hold out, and apparently, the situation has gotten so bad that his agents decided to no longer represent him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, apparently, Reddick isn’t doing too well with money after being sued by a business partner for $1.6 million.

The lawsuit, according to the New York Post, says that Reddick failed to pay Micah Khan money after Khan’s claim that he had saved a business that Reddick had been running. Khan says that Reddick approached him “knowing he had experience in the home health industry and requested he take a lead role in the marketing and business development” for the business.

The parties allegedly agreed that if Reddick sold HAven Home Health Agency, Khan would receive half the profit.

Khan’s suit says that Haven Home Health Agency, bought by Reddick in 2018, had been “failing” until Khan “made making Haven a successful company his primary goal, working full-time on Haven’s behalf.”

HARRISON BUTKER ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP: ‘THE MOST PRO-LIFE PRESIDENT’

The suit says that the business is now “a very successful company,” and Reddick decided to sell the business for $3.25 million, the suit says.

However, when Khan asked for his half, he says he was physically threatened by Reddick’s father “purportedly at the behest of Mr. Reddick,” and “more than a dozen black-gloved men to a business meeting, claiming they were ‘Haason’s personal security.'”

“It was at this post-sale meeting that Mr. Matthews made it clear [they] intended to breach their payment obligations to [Khan],” the suit reads.

Reddick’s attorney, Edward S. Robson, sent the following statement to Fox News Digital:

“This lawsuit is a run-of-the-mill commercial dispute. But judging by its actions, the plaintiff here apparently thinks it can inflate the value of its legal claim by naming an NFL superstar as a defendant, even though he shouldn’t have been named, hoping the media would pick up on the lawsuit. Perhaps it did so because the complaint revolves around an event that has not happened—the sale of Haven Home Health Agency. The legal claims in this lawsuit against Mr. Reddick and the other defendants are on as shaky ground as a quarterback dropping back in the pocket when Mr. Reddick is on the field.”

Reddick has forfeited nearly $9 million this year alone by missing camps, practices, preseason and regular season games, so perhaps he could use that extra $1.6 million.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, though, implored Reddick to “get in your car, drive down [Interstate] 95 and come to the New York Jets, and we can meet you and give you an escort right into the building.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reddick, 30, is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl season in which he totaled 11 sacks, 38 combined tackles (13 for loss) and 23 quarterback hits for the Eagles.

He’s tallied double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons, making him someone who could add power off the edge for a Jets defense that has done well yet again to start the new year. But, it’s getting pretty clear that this holdout might just be his worst move yet.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.