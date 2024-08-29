Jets in ‘complete disarray,’ according to anonymous NFL agent: ‘Vibe inside the building is terrible’

The New York Jets are looking to end a 13-year playoff drought this season – a drought that is currently the longest in North American professional sports.

Owner Woody Johnson spoke at NFL Honors night in February and made his expectations clear following a 7-10 season.

“They all got the message. This is the time to go. We have to produce this year. We have to produce this year…. It’s not a playoff mandate, but we have to do a lot better than seven (wins).” Johnson said via Sports Illustrated.

However, things might not be going to plan in Florham Park.

The Athletic conducted a survey of NFL agents for their thoughts on happenings around the league.

Three of the 31 agents surveyed called the Jets the most unstable franchise in the NFL. Only the Carolina Panthers (9) and the Las Vegas Raiders (7) received more votes.

“Jets. There is complete disarray over there. Look at how they’ve handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible,” the anonymous NFL agent told the outlet.

Rodgers was with the team during voluntary workouts and OTA’s in the offseason but missed the Jets’ two-day minicamp to instead go on a pre-planned trip to Egypt.

The only reason the Jets won seven games last season was because of their elite defense. Their offense, led by backup Zach Wilson, was porous.

At one point during the season, the Jets had gone 11 quarters without scoring an offensive touchdown. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason.

Expectations for this season are high for Johnson because Rodgers is back and healthy after tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills last season.

They signed free agent offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson and used their first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Olu Fashanu to fortify their offensive line.

General manager Joe Douglas signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams to go alongside Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall as playmakers for Rodgers.

The core of the defense remains intact, led by standout cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

If the Jets don’t find the runway smoothly come playoff time, there could be changes coming to the coaching staff and front office.

The Jets begin their quest for the playoffs on Sept. 9 when they travel to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

