Jets legend Darrelle Revis reveals why he has beef with fellow team icon

The two best defenders to ever play for the New York Jets will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame together later this year — but it’s going to be a bit awkward.

Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko have had a bit of a surprising back-and-forth in recent days, but Revis says it stems from a meeting the two had right around the time it was announced they made the Hall.

Revis admitted that it was difficult for him and Klecko to meet up around the Super Bowl and NFL Honors show in Arizona in February, but the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback says Klecko did him dirty.

Revis says he was unable to “link up via text” with Klecko.

“First and foremost, me and Joe, we have an age gap. We don’t really know each other that very well…” Revis told ESPN’s Jake Asman. “We did sit down and do a Sirius Radio interview. And yes, I did say some great things, and I still stand by those, as well… I think at the time, around the Super Bowl time, I recall Joe reaching out to me via text. And as I’m in between traveling, we couldn’t link up via text. And I told him I’d see him out in the Super Bowl.”

But according to Revis, Klecko “called out” Revis for dodging him.

“The backstory is him trying to basically call me out in front of a group of Pro Football Hall of Fame staffers that I didn’t kind of respond to his text in a sense. I just didn’t really appreciate that,” Revis said.

The drama between the two comes as a surprise to Jets fans, especially considering the fact that Klecko praised Revis on Asman’s show earlier in the week.

“I said to him [Revis] when we were out at the Super Bowl and I said to him, ‘This is going to be New York West for a day,'” Klecko said to Asman. “We got to sit down after, and Darrelle doesn’t say a whole lot, but the first comment we had, we were doing Sirius Radio, and he said, Iit’s really cool that Joe and I, who are the two best defensive players ever to play with the Jets, are coming in together.'”

Perhaps Klecko saying Revis “doesn’t say a whole lot” set him off, because Revis saw the comment and wasn’t thrilled.

“i don’t speak to people i don’t know very well. and we did not speak based on you saying you were jealous of my success @ the Super Bowl. my mindset is clearly I’m @ the top of that list as the best ever but as a gentlemen i decided to say something cool for a headline,” Revis tweeted.

Revis said he “absolutely” understands why Jet fans were confused at Revis’ angry response, but he’s confident that the two can squash whatever beef they have before their induction in Canton on Aug. 3.

“Everything can get rectified. We can make light of this in a number of ways… We’re both going in, I think Jet nation should be excited, we have the Hall of Fame Game, as well. It’s a celebration for all of us. We should have a great time, we should all enjoy it.”